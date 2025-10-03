Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle; recreate Main Khiladi Tu Anari hookstep. Watch

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan recently delighted fans by announcing their collaboration in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan. Now, the two actors are set to reunite on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. A leaked promo of the upcoming episode has given fans a glimpse of the duo’s lively banter and engaging conversation. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to feature on Two Much With Kajol.

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The promo opens with Kajol and Twinkle introducing Akshay and Saif as “Khiladi and Anari”, a nod to their hit 1990s film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The actors then recreate the iconic hook step from the movie, much to the audience’s delight. Akshay, in his trademark humorous style, quips, “In my opinion, the show should be named Two Cheetahs.” The clip also shows Saif bursting into laughter as Twinkle and Akshay jokingly argue over who first claimed, “An astrologer predicted their marriage.”

The episode promises more than just light-hearted fun. Akshay and Saif also share their thoughts on marriage, with Akshay remarking, “Every husband should be a good listener.” Saif amusingly adds, “Or at least look like a good listener.” The tone shifts briefly when Saif recalls a frightening incident: “I had been stabbed in the leg and there was blood everywhere. I remember Taimur looking up to me and asking, ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, no, I don’t think so.” Kajol responded emotionally, hugging Saif and calling him a “real hero.”

While fans were thrilled to see Akshay and Saif, many expressed their wish to see Akshay and Ajay together on the show. One of the comments read, “next time please invite Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan.” Another wrote, “Ajay and Akshay should come here.” Another comment read, “Missing Ajay.”

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

The talk show premiered on 25 September with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the first guests. The second episode, released on 2 October, featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, much to the joy of “Varia” fans who loved seeing their playful camaraderie once again. The pair reminisced about on-set memories, shared secrets, and even spoke about their children. New episodes stream every Thursday on Prime Video.

About Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film

The actors will soon be seen together in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, said to be a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. The project marks Akshay and Saif’s reunion after 17 years and is currently in production, with a release scheduled for 2026.