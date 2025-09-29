Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘princess’ Innaya on her 8th birthday, posts unseen pics with mamu Saif Ali Khan, brother Jeh

Bollywood’s royal family had a reason to celebrate today as Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Innaya Naumi Kemmu, turned eight on September 29. The little one, who is often adored by fans for her cuteness, received a heartwarming birthday wish from her doting aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena not only shared a sweet note but also treated fans to unseen pictures of Innaya with Saif Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, capturing precious family moments. Kareena Kapoor shares adorable unseen pics of Saif Ali Khan with niece Innaya to wish her on birthday.

Kareena Kapoor's sweet birthday wish to Innaya

On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram and posted a couple of photos to wish Innaya on her birthday. The first picture showed Innaya dressed in a blue frock, happily posing with her ‘mamu’ Saif Ali Khan. The second featured Kareena holding a younger Innaya as the little one lovingly looked at her brother Jeh Ali Khan, who was being carried by a nanny. The heartwarming image beautifully highlighted Innaya’s bond with Jeh.

Alongside the pictures, Kareena wrote a short but sweet message, “Happy birthday Princess Innaya …❤️ love, joy and all the not sugar free cake in the world 🌈❤️😇 @kunalkemmu @sakpataudi.”

Saba Pataudi's birthday wish for Innaya

Innaya’s aunt, Saba Pataudi, also took to Instagram and showered her with love. Sharing several adorable pictures of Innaya spending time with the family, she wrote, “Happy 8th Birthday my Innijaan 🎂 🥳 ❤️ Watching you grow… every moment has been so precious 💖. Each year you become more kind, intelligent and beautiful, inside and out 😍. Love you to the moon and back, my baby girl. I’m SO proud of you. Keep shining ✨. 8 photos plus 1 for luck! @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu.”

Born on 29 September 2017, Innaya is the granddaughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketing legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Last year, she celebrated her seventh birthday with a fun animal-themed bash, which saw cousins Taimur and Jeh joining in the festivities. Soha Ali Khan had then shared glimpses of the joyous party, where Innaya was seen feeding cake to Kareena, while Saif showered his little niece with kisses.