Soha Ali Khan recalls a thief broke into her Mumbai house too, reveals how Kunal Kemmu fought him

In January this year, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his Mumbai house during a burglary attempt, and since then, the security around his house has been increased. Now, in an interview with Hauterrfly, Soha Ali Khan recalled a time when even her Mumbai house was broken into by a thief and revealed how Kunal Kemmu dealt with the intruder. Soha Ali Khan shared this stunning couple picture with Kunal Kemmu from Maldives.

When a thief broke into Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's home

Soha recalled that years ago, a thief broke into her house and hid in the bedroom. She said, “In Mumbai, our house was broken into. Not bhai’s, my own house was broken into. Kunal caught the thief and took him to jail. The thief was in our bedroom. It was 4 am, and we were sleeping. We heard a sound. Kunal’s hand was in a cast as he had hurt his fingers during the shooting of Go Goa Gone.”

She recalled how Kunal fought with the thief and said, “Kunal got up to see, and when he pulled up the curtain, wahan par ek pura aadmi khada tha (there was a full-grown man standing there). Kunal kicked him, and they both fell onto the balcony. I called the police. When Kunal came back inside, he said, ‘I think he’s dead.’ So that man actually fell from the balcony, and he was not dead, but he hurt his back, so he was lying on the floor.”

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s marriage

Kunal and Soha met around 2009 while working together on the film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. Their friendship soon turned into love and the couple got engaged in 2014. They tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on 25 January 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s recent work

Soha was most recently seen in the horror film Chhorii, which also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal in supporting roles. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Jack Davis, the film released on Prime Video in April and received mixed reviews from the audience.

Kunal, on the other hand, directed the 2024 comedy-drama Madgaon Express, which featured Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. The film received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience and collected ₹45.66 crore against a budget of ₹30 crore.

Both Kunal and Soha have now embarked on their YouTube journey. Soha has started her podcast All About Her and Kunal has launched his own YouTube channel to share his musical journey.