Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite to shoot for Priyadarshan's Haiwaan; nostalgic fans say ‘khiladi aur anari together’

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who impressed audiences with their comic timing and chemistry in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, are set to reunite on screen with their upcoming film Haiwaan. The duo, along with filmmaker Priyadarshan, have kicked off the shoot for the film and announced it in a playful video. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan kick off shoot for Priyadarshan's Haiwaan.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's playful banter

On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. In the video, he is seen holding the clapboard while Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan engage in light-hearted banter. Akshay wore a T-shirt with “Saint” written on it, prompting Priyadarshan to joke that Saif should be wearing it instead, while Akshay should be holding the Haiwaan clapboard.

Akshay then quipped, “For all you know, he must be a devil.” Saif added, “Inside.” Priyadarshan chimed in, “Anyway, I’m working with two devils.” Pointing at Priyadarshan, Akshay said, “This devil you know about,” and gesturing towards Saif, added, “and this devil you don’t know about. But I know this devil very well.” Saif concluded by saying that the two now know each other extremely well.

Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan (we all are a little naughty, someone looks saint while someone is devil from inside) :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”

After their 2008 film Tashan, Akshay and Saif are reuniting on screen, leaving fans ecstatic. One user commented, “Finally Khiladi aur Anari after a long time.” Another wrote, “Priyadarshan + Akshay Kumar + Saif Ali Khan = Blockbuster confirmed.” Others chimed in with remarks like, “Looks like comedy is back on the menu, boys,” and “Finally, they are back together.”

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is reportedly a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, starring Mohanlal. Priyadarshan had announced the project in July by sharing a photo of Saif and Akshay at the India vs England Test Match at Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London. More details about the film are yet to be unveiled.