Kareena Kapoor has the cutest wish for ‘darling’ husband Saif Ali Khan on his birthday: ‘To our Lion’

Actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today (August 16). Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to wish her husband in the cutest way, without even posting a picture of him. The two have taken a break from work and travelled to the UK for a summer vacation. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘anokhi mood’ from UK vacation, then wonders why husband Saif Ali Khan is ‘so hot’) Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012.

Kareena's wish for Saif

Kareena posted a picture of a lion for the quirkiest birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan. “To our Lion (red heart emoticon) Happy birthday, darling husband (picture courtesy) SAKP,” she wrote in the caption.

Kareena got married to Saif on October 2012 in Mumbai, after years of dating each other. They were blessed with two sons, Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

Kareena via Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a series of pictures to ring in his birthday and wrote in the caption, “What can I say, or where do u begin! From the time you decided to torture me, As a baby (lol)..I was told you weren't too kicked to have your no.1 position be taken by a kid sister (not knowing you'd have yet another too- literally! haha). And gradually turning into the protective kind brother and talented hardworking man and father of 4 beautiful children Mahsha'Allah. I couldn't be MORE Proud! Spending SO many special Moments together...Eid Diwali Birthday and more.… Here's wishing you a HAPPY, safe, and wonderful birthday! Hope to see you soon 😊 with lots of love n luck , today n always.”

Earlier this year, in January, Saif Ali Khan was injured in a burglary attempt at his and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra house. Sources confirmed to HT that the actor was disturbed by the commotion of the intruder arguing with his help and tried to intervene. The intruder then attacked both of them with a knife, and Saif shielded his help and tried to defend himself.

The actor was discharged on January 21. The doctors at Lilavati Hospital said he was leaking spinal fluid when he arrived at the hospital. The intruder was later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.

Kareena will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra which also reportedly stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Saif was recently seen in Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.