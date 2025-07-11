Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘anokhi mood’ from UK vacation, then wonders why husband Saif Ali Khan is ‘so hot’

Actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have taken a break from work and travelled to the UK for a summer vacation. Kareena has been giving glimpses of her trip. Now, taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared pictures of herself and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travelled outside India recently.

Kareena Kapoor shares a selfie from the UK

Kareena shared her selfie as she stood outdoors in front of a glass door. She was seen in a printed green co-ord set and dark sunglasses. She also carried a bag. Kareena wrote, “Anokhi (unique) mood (rainbow and star emojis).”

The actor shared a photo of Saif posing against a wall. He was seen in a blue shirt, pants and sneakers. He also wore sunglasses and looked away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Acha (ok), why so hot? (red heart emoji)."

Kareena shared pictures of herself and Saif.

Recently, Kareena shared her photo from her beach vacation, which reminded fans of her Tashan song Chhaliya Chhaliya. She stopped by the shoreline. The actor opted for a stunning beige and black monokini and paired it with dark sunglasses. "Learn to get candid on the beach from me, baby," she captioned the post.

About Kareena and Saif's recent and upcoming projects

Kareena will be seen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. This crime-drama thriller explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice. The film is co-written by Meghna, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Saif was recently seen in Netflix's film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. It also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins started streaming on Netflix from April 25.