Fahadh Faasil leaves Kalyani Priyadarshan impressed with his dance as he channels Ranga from Aavesham at event. Watch

The 2024 film Aavesham and Fahadh Faasil’s larger-than-life character Ranga left an indelible mark on the audience and has become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. The film’s music and the actor’s wacky dance steps had become viral during the film’s release, resulting in numerous Reels and memes. Fahadh decided to channel Ranga at an event, much to his co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan’s delight. Fahadh Faasil's dance moves like Ranga at an event left everyone impressed.

Fahadh Faasil channels Ranga at event

In a video shared by a fan, students can be heard cheering loudly as Fahadh shows off some moves on stage. After asking an impressed but hesitant Kalyani to join in, the actor goes into full Ranga-mode and brings the house down with his quirkiness. Numerous students can be seen with their phones whipped out, recording his every move as Fahadh seems to have a ball while dancing.

The video was recorded at a promotional event in Kerala for his upcoming film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. Revathy Pillai, producer Aashiq Usman, and director Althaf Salim were also in attendance. Fans left Ranga GIFs, apart from heart and fire emojis, under the video. For the unversed, Fahadh played a Malayali-Kannadiga gangster named Ranjith Gangadharan, aka Ranga, who lives in Bengaluru in Aavesham. His mannerisms, clothing and acting in the film had left the audience impressed.

About Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is directed and written by Althaf Salim and produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner Ashiq Usman Productions. Justin Varghese composed the film's music. It stars Fahadh, Kalyani, Revathy, Lal, Vinay Forrt and Anuraj OB. The film is slated for release during Onam on 29 August. It will clash at the box office with Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap’s Hridayapoorvam, which will be released on 28 August. Kalyani also has another film releasing, Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra, around the same time.