Alia Bhatt would love to work with Fahadh Faasil after Roshan Mathew: ‘He was unreal in Aavesham’

Actor Alia Bhatt debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in France this year as one of the brand ambassadors of L'Oréal. In an interview with Brut India, she revealed that she would love to work with Fahadh Faasil someday, having worked with Roshan Mathew from the Malayalam film industry already. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt sings praises for Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai: ‘Have grown up watching her in all the glory') Alia Bhatt wants to work with Fahadh Faasil amid rumours of him debuting in Bollywood with an Imtiaz Ali film.

Alia Bhatt’s love for Aavesham

Responding to a question about whom she would like to work with in the future, Alia was all praise for her co-star Roshan and said, “There’s so many actors and there’s so much talent out there. I had the good fortune of working with Roshan Mathew on Darlings, who’s, of course, a wonderful actor, who’s done a lot of Malayalam content. But, is now also making waves in Hindi.”

She then added that Aavesham was one of her favourite films and she loved Fahadh’s performance in love, sharing how much she’d like to work with the actor, “Fahad Faasil is someone I really admire, his work, and he’s such a fantastic actor. I think Aavesham was one of my favourite films. He was just unreal. So I would love to collaborate with him someday.”

This comes after Imtiaz Ali's official announcement that Fahadh will debut in Bollywood soon with The Idiot of Istanbul.

Recent work

Alia was last seen in the 2024 film Jigra, which, despite receiving good reviews, failed to make a mark at the box office. She is now shooting for Alpha, which will be part of YRF’s spy universe and Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Fahadh was last seen in the 2024 film Pushpa 2: The Rule. He has Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira and a yet-to-be-titled film with Mammootty and Mohanlal lined up in Malayalam, Maareesan in Tamil and Don’t Trouble The Trouble in Telugu.