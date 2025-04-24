Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War release not delayed, postponement speculation 'baseless': Source

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Love & War is set for a March 2026 release. But recently, reports claimed that the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, had run into delays and may not meet the deadline. However, now sources have denied these reports, saying that the film is very much on track to meet its release window. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War could miss March 2026 release: Report) Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Love & War not delayed

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter India had reported that Love & War will not release in March due to the filming of a mega war sequence in November, and additional shoot till January. However, an industry source says, "Love & War is on schedule, and the film is progressing as planned. There have been no discussions about a possible delay at the production end, so speculation of this nature is entirely baseless."

The source maintains that the production is optimistic that the film will be released in March 2026. There have also been reports that the delay could be to avoid Yash-starrer Toxic, which will also be released in March. But if Love & War does release in March as scheduled, the clash will not be averted.

Earlier, a source had told The Hollywood Reporter India, “After the sequence is filmed, which promises to be of an epic scale involving Vicky and Ranbir, the team aims to wrap up by January 2026. It will be impossible for Love & War to finish post-production and come on the big screen two months later in March. So the film might get pushed."

All about Love & War

Love & War was officially announced in January 2024. The social media announcement came with the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The storyline is under wraps at the moment. This project marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia's second collaboration after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is also Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with the director. Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Saawariya in 2007.

“Love and War is something which is every actor’s dream, like to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky, and to be directed under the master Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago. I haven’t met a human being who worked so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, and the Indian value system as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To be on his set is tiring, it is long, and the process can be a little daunting, but as an artist, it is satisfying because he nurtures art, and as actors, it’s truly amazing so far,” Ranbir Kapoor told reporters earlier this year.