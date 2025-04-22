Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War could miss March 2026 release: Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated epic, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, might miss the March 2026 release plan and avoid clash with Yash’s Toxic. Also read: Daunting yet satisfying: Ranbir Kapoor on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Love & War' Love and War was officially announced in January 2024.

Love & War release delayed?

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, there might be a change in Love & War's release date. Love & War might not be ready for a grand release by March 2026. This will be the film's second delay. First, the film's release was postponed from Christmas 2025 to March 20, 2026.

“The current shooting timeline of Love & War involves a mega war sequence, which Bhansali will mount on a huge scale. But that will only be shot in November," a source told The Hollywood Reporter India.

“After the sequence is filmed, which promises to be of an epic scale involving Vicky and Ranbir, the team aims to wrap up by January 2026. It will be impossible for Love & War to finish post-production and come on the big screen two months later in March. So the film might get pushed," the source added.

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

All about Love & War

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga ‘Love & War.’ See You At The Movies Christmas 2025.” It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Storyline of the project is under wraps at the moment.

This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia, after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. Meanwhile, this is also Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with the director. Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Saawariya in 2007.

“‘Love and War’ is something which is every actor’s dream, like to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky, and to be directed under the master Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago. I haven’t met a human being who worked so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, and the Indian value system as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To be on his set is tiring, it is long, and the process can be a little daunting, but as an artist, it is satisfying because he nurtures art, and as actors, it’s truly amazing so far,” Ranbir Kapoor told reporters earlier this year.