Hridayapoorvam teaser: Mohanlal meets Fahadh Faasil fan, internet says there's only one Lalettan. Watch

No one is doing it like Mohanlal. The actor who is going viral for his graceful and pathbreaking turn in a jewellery commercial has now released the teaser of his upcoming film Hridayapoorvam. Sathyan Anthikad's slice-of-life drama promises a fun watch, with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap for company. (Also read: Mohanlal wears jewellery and dances gracefully in new ad, internet says: ‘He's breaking all conventional concepts’) Hridayapoorvam teaser: Mohanlal in a still from the film.

Hridayapoorvam teaser

The teaser begins with Mohanlal's character meeting a young college student, as the two of them talk for a few seconds. The guy says that he follows Malayalam films and is a big fan of Fahadh Faasil. Mohanlal listens as the boy says Kumbalangi Nights and Aavesham are some of his favourite films. In a cheeky meta-reference, Mohanlal then responds that there are some good senior actors in the industry too. The guy then says, ‘No no, only FaFa!’

The rest of the teaser gave fans a glimpse of the fun and quirky world of the film, which also featured Malavika and Sangeeth in supporting roles.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, “Only fafa? No. We have something more. And we call him - Lalettan.” A second fan said, “It is looking so cute and impressive. It is going to be great fun. All the very best!” Another said, “For the past 24 hours, this dude is just ruling our timeline. Commercial AD, Reality show promo, Movie teaser & a Public function! Some L-mightyy things."

Mohanlal is on a stellar run in 2025. He was last seen in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film was a huge box office success. He also had a cameo role in Kannappa. He will be seen in the Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3. The film is set to hit theatres in October later this year. He also has Vrusshabha, directed by Nanda Kishore. It will release on October 16.