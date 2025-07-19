Mohanlal wears jewellery and dances gracefully in new ad, internet says: ‘He's breaking all conventional concepts’

Veteran actor Mohanlal is being praised by the internet over his performance in a new jewellery ad. Taking to its YouTube channel, Vinsmera Jewels shared a new ad starring Mohanlal, 'embracing his feminine energy'. Mohanlal flaunting a necklace in a new ad for a jewellery brand.

Mohanlal wears jewellery, dances in new ad

As everybody gets busy after introductions, Mohanlal eyes a jewellery set and quietly slips away with it to his vanity van. When the team realises the jewellery set is missing, they search for it everywhere.

Mohanlal is seen wearing the jewellery--necklace, bracelet and ring pairing it with his shirt and trousers. He dances to traditional music as the director barges inside his van, shocked. An amused Mohanlal bursts out laughing.

Internet reacts to Mohanlal's ad

Taking to the comment section of the video, a fan said, "Absolutely brilliant. No other actor can pull off femininity and masculinity as gracefully as him." A comment read, "Mohanlal... here again, breaking all conventional concepts of jewellery advertising." A person wrote, "What a performer man?! What grace. He really pulled this off." "He is gracefully embracing his feminine energy. Those hand movements!" said another person.

"It takes a real man to take the risk of doing an unconventional scene like this on screen. Thank you, Mohanlal sir, for breaking all conventional beliefs. Kudos to you, sir!" commented another fan. "Mohanlal is reminding everyone why he reigns supreme in Mollywood. Mohanlal just proved there's no role he can’t master — even a feminine one," said another person.

"Once again he has proven that he is one fine tool for those brilliant directors to cook something outstanding!" a social media user said. Another fan said, "I loved it. This Man is absolutely goat. Gracefully he did it, first time in my life I am watching an ad so many times." "Totally unexpected. Loved it," read another comment.

About Mohanlal

The actor was last seen in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. He also had a cameo role in Kannappa. He will be seen in the Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3. The film is set to hit theatres in October later this year. He also has Vrusshabha, directed by Nanda Kishore. It will release on October 16.