Soha Ali Khan recalls being told at 35 that she was ‘very old’ to freeze her eggs: ‘Everyone said I was young’

Bollywood actor-author Soha Ali Khan recently launched her podcast, All About Her. On the second episode, she candidly discussed her fertility journey with actor Sunny Leone and fertility expert, Dr Kiran Coehlo. She recollected being told when she was 35 that she was ‘very old’ to freeze her eggs. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Sunny Leone reveals she 'paid so much money' to her kids' surrogate mother: 'She bought a house, had a large wedding') Soha Ali Khan had her daughter Inaya Naumi Khemu in September 2017.

Soha Ali Khan on her fertility journey

On her podcast, Soha got honest and deeply personal with Sunny and Dr Kiran while discussing topics like surrogacy and adoption, exploring the emotional, social and medical aspects of these subjects. On the episode, Soha recalled, “I was 35 when I went to a gynaecologist and said I wanted to freeze my eggs. She told me I was already very old. Everyone else said I was so young, but she added, your ovaries can’t see your face. That stayed with me for a very long time.”

The doctor on the podcast added a different perspective when she said, “There are so many factors. Today, we have reliable fertility tests, Anti-Müllerian Hormone, and on the second day of the period, an antral follicle count. Taken together, these help predict fertility over the coming years. The ideal age is between 28 and 34.” The episode that will drop on YouTube on 29 August also saw Sunny discuss surrogacy and how she and her husband, Daniel Weber, ‘paid so much money’ to their surrogate.

Recent work

After the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Soha recently made a comeback to cinema with the film Chhorii 2. In 2022, she starred in the Zee 5 web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and the Prime Video web series Hush Hush. Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 after getting engaged to him in 2014. Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, was born in 2017 when she was 39.

