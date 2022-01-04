Sunny Leone reveals heartbreak during surrogacy process: ‘You feel like a failure’

Sunny Leone, who welcomed twin boys Noah and Asher through surrogacy and adopted a girl named Nisha, talked about having three children in a short span of time. She revealed that surrogacy ‘wasn’t going as planned’, which made her and her husband Daniel Weber explore adoption.

In an interview, Sunny talked about the process of surrogacy taking around a year-and-a-half in totality, and how at one point, it was ‘really heartbreaking’ for her. That is when she and Daniel decided to register for adoption.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Sunny said, “We were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time. It took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time, before we decided ‘hey, why don’t we just adopt?’, surrogacy wasn’t going as planned. We had six eggs - four girls and two boys. In America, you know the gender and you can do genetic testing and all that kind of stuff. That’s in the US, not here. So we did IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and the girls didn’t turn into a baby, so that was really heartbreaking. You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it.”

Sunny said that she and Daniel visited the St Catherine’s Home, an orphanage in Mumbai, around this time. “We went there and we were seeing all these babies and I was like, ‘Why can’t we just adopt a baby? What is the difference? She is still ours. We are not connected genetically but we will be connected through our heart.’ So, that process started. Because that other process was not working, this process is a ‘what if’ as well. It takes a little bit of time, a lot of paperwork, a lot of due diligence. Then we found out we were having twin boys and a little girl all in the same week. We call that God’s plan,” she said.

Also see: Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Noah and Asher chant ‘back off’, tell paparazzi ‘go eat your lunch’

Sunny and Daniel’s daughter Nisha Kaur Weber is six years old, while their sons Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber are three.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON