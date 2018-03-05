Sunny Leone on sons Asher and Noah: They are our biological children, born via surrogacy

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber took everyone by surprise when they adopted a baby girl on July 20, 2017 and named her Nisha. And today morning, there was yet another surprise in store for their fans when Sunny announced on social media that they have been blessed with twin boys.

“June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possible be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone! (sic),” Sunny wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the family.

When we contacted Daniel, the excited father told us, “They are surrogate [babies], but our children. Sunny and I both thought of and decided on their names. We are beyond proud of our family and are so excited. We just want to thank everyone and all the support for everything we do in life.”

Asked if the couple has a tough job at hand to raise three kids, Daniel said, “Whether it’s a single child or three children, it is a huge responsibility!” And what was Nisha’s reaction on seeing her twin brothers? “Oh, Nisha loves them and she is so, so excited,” he added.

Expressing gratitude and putting everyone’s curiosity to rest, the proud parents also released official statements. “This is truly God’s Plan! We didn’t know we were going to have a chance to have such a big beautiful family. We are beyond overjoyed and are truly blessed to have all three miracles in our life. Our family is complete. The Weber’s!! Lol (sic),” said Sunny.

On why they didn’t go for adoption this time, Sunny added, “We chose to go for surrogacy. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us an angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born.”

Excited to start this “amazing new chapter” of their life, Daniel said, “I believe it’s the greatest chapter of all. We have been blessed with an amazing journey and looking forward to many more great things ahead. Proud Family!!!”

