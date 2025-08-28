Sunny Leone reveals she 'paid so much money' to her kids' surrogate mother: 'She bought a house, had a large wedding'

Actor Sunny Leone, mother of three – adopted daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher born via surrogacy – has made a striking revelation about her surrogacy experience. She disclosed that the surrogate mother received a hefty payment wish she used to build a house and fund a grand wedding. Sunny Leone often shares photos of her kids from birthday celebrations, family vacations and other special occasions.

Sunny opens up

Sunny will be seen talking about the surrogacy journey with Soha Ali Khan on her next podcast All About Her. The trailer of the episode was posted by Soha on Thursday where Sunny is seen getting candid about her life.

The video starts with Soha mentioning, “Today's episode is actually about exploring different ways of becoming a parent”, following which Sunny shared, “In my head, I was like, I want to adopt a child.”

They are joined by Kiran Coelho, one of the gynecologists in India, to talk about women's wellness.

In the trailer, Sunny is seen talking about the journey of adopting a girl child, saying, “We applied for adoption and the day of the IVF was the same day we got matched with a little girl.”

During the chat, Soha asked Sunny whether the decision to go for surrogacy was intentional because she didn't want to carry. Sunny admitted that and said, “Yeah, I did not.”

Soha then goes on to ask Sunny what expenses they were obligated. Responding to the same, Sunny said, “We paid a weekly fee. Her husband also got money to take off days. So, she would get money for that. I mean, we paid so much money. She bought a house and she had a beautiful large wedding.”

More about Sunny Leone’s family

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber married in 2011. The couple has three children together, daughter Nisha, who was adopted in 2017, and twin boys Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018. Sunny often shares their photos from birthday celebrations, family vacations and other special occasions.

In 2011, Sunny was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 5. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 the following year. She has starred in films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade. She has also hosting a dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla.