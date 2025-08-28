Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sunny Leone reveals she 'paid so much money' to her kids' surrogate mother: 'She bought a house, had a large wedding'

BySugandha Rawal
Updated on: Aug 28, 2025 03:53 pm IST

During the chat with Soha Ali Khan, actor Sunny Leone admitted that she decided to go for surrogacy was intentional because she didn't want to be pregnant.

Actor Sunny Leone, mother of three – adopted daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher born via surrogacy – has made a striking revelation about her surrogacy experience. She disclosed that the surrogate mother received a hefty payment wish she used to build a house and fund a grand wedding.

Sunny Leone often shares photos of her kids from birthday celebrations, family vacations and other special occasions.
Sunny Leone often shares photos of her kids from birthday celebrations, family vacations and other special occasions.

Sunny opens up

Sunny will be seen talking about the surrogacy journey with Soha Ali Khan on her next podcast All About Her. The trailer of the episode was posted by Soha on Thursday where Sunny is seen getting candid about her life.

The video starts with Soha mentioning, “Today's episode is actually about exploring different ways of becoming a parent”, following which Sunny shared, “In my head, I was like, I want to adopt a child.”

They are joined by Kiran Coelho, one of the gynecologists in India, to talk about women's wellness.

In the trailer, Sunny is seen talking about the journey of adopting a girl child, saying, “We applied for adoption and the day of the IVF was the same day we got matched with a little girl.”

During the chat, Soha asked Sunny whether the decision to go for surrogacy was intentional because she didn't want to carry. Sunny admitted that and said, “Yeah, I did not.”

Soha then goes on to ask Sunny what expenses they were obligated. Responding to the same, Sunny said, “We paid a weekly fee. Her husband also got money to take off days. So, she would get money for that. I mean, we paid so much money. She bought a house and she had a beautiful large wedding.”

More about Sunny Leone’s family

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber married in 2011. The couple has three children together, daughter Nisha, who was adopted in 2017, and twin boys Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018. Sunny often shares their photos from birthday celebrations, family vacations and other special occasions.

In 2011, Sunny was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 5. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 the following year. She has starred in films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade. She has also hosting a dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Leone reveals she 'paid so much money' to her kids' surrogate mother: 'She bought a house, had a large wedding'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On