Kajol recalls a heartwarming moment when her eight-year-old son Yug asked, ‘how much do you love yourself?’

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna had a gala time hosting the latest episode of Two Much, with guests Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Kajol opened up about parenting, and when Alia asked her about one parenting tip, the actor gave her own example and shared a heartwarming interaction with her son, Yug. (Also read: Two Much with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan review: The students are now parents in Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's chat show) Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They welcomed son Yug in 2010.

What Kajol said to Alia

Twinkle and Kajol asked Alia and Varun about how their lives had changed after becoming parents. The two actors admitted that it has changed them completely, after which Alia asked whether the hosts would like to share some parenting tip for them. In response, Kajol said, “Listen to them. Just listen to them.” Explaining her point, Kajol shared that many a times we don't pay enough attention to what kids say because we think they are just kids and don't know a lot of things, but that is not true.

Kajol then recalled, “I remember that my son at 8 years old turned around and at one point asked me this: ‘How much do you love yourself?’ I said I love myself maybe like 60-70% of the time. The 30% is off and on, and he was like, 'No you have to love yourself 100% of the time.'' I heard it and have kept that in mind ever since.”

Kajol's wish for Yug

Yug celebrated his 15th birthday last month. Kajol shared a sweet post for him and wrote in the caption, “Happy happy birthday to this little man! Ur smile is the bestest thing in the whole wide world.. May we always be arm in arm and laugh at the weirdest stuff! Love you Yug.”

Kajol and Ajay started dating in 1994 and got married in 1999. The actors also have a daughter named Nysa Devgan, who was born on April 20, 2003, and a son, Yug, who was born in 2010.