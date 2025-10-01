Akshay Kumar reveals he throws away drinks at Bollywood parties: ‘I pretend to toast’

Discipline is the cornerstone of Akshay Kumar’s lifestyle, and it extends well beyond his workout routines. In a recent interview with ABP news, the actor shared one personal rule he has followed religiously for the past two decades: no food after 6:30 pm, not even at parties. Whether it's skipping cake or pretending to drink at social gatherings, Akshay says he remains committed to his health-first approach. Akshay Kumar emphasises discipline in his lifestyle, adhering to a personal rule of no food after 6:30 pm for 20 years.

Akshay Kumar shares his dietary schedule

Known for his strict routine and fitness-focused lifestyle, Akshay surprised many by sharing that he doesn’t actually follow a restrictive diet. “Yes, I eat chole puri, jalebis, barfis. I’m not someone who counts calories or proteins every time. I live like a normal person. But I never eat anything after 6:30 pm, not even a snack. I’ve been following this for 20 years. At parties, sometimes I’ll pretend to toast with a drink or take a bite of cake out of courtesy, but I don’t enjoy it. I haven’t had alcohol in years,” he admitted.

Akshay Kumar, who recently marked 38 years in the film industry, opened up about the habits and mindset that have helped him maintain longevity in a demanding profession. The actor attributed much of his success not just to discipline but to sheer luck.

“There are so many people better looking, more talented, and more deserving than me. I see them and think, they’re better than me. But they haven’t gotten the chance yet. That’s where luck really comes in. I’ve just been lucky to be in the right place at the right time,” he said, adding that he believes success is 70% luck and 30% hard work.

Akshay Kumar's latest

On the professional front, Akshay was last seen in Jolly LLB 3, alongside Arshad Warsi. The film has earned ₹93.25 crore so far.