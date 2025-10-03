Twinkle Khanna recalls why people thought she was Rishi Kapoor’s illegitimate daughter: ‘I almost became a Kapoor…’

Author Twinkle Khanna recently shared a light-hearted yet bizarre anecdote involving the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, a story that spiralled into online confusion and unexpected headlines. The revelation came during a new episode of her talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, which featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as special guests. Twinkle Khanna recalls a hilarious incident in which Rishi Kapoor's birthday wish created the confusion that she was the late actor's illegitimate daughter.

Twinkle tells the hilarious story on Two Much

Twinkle recalled how a seemingly innocent birthday tweet from Rishi Kapoor years ago led social media users to speculate that she was his illegitimate daughter. The mix-up stemmed from a quirky message Kapoor had posted, reminiscing about filming with her mother, Dimple Kapadia, during her pregnancy.

"I almost became a Kapoor because of Alia's father-in-law," Twinkle joked. "On my birthday, he tweeted very generously, 'Oh, you know… when you were in your mother’s stomach, I serenaded her.' And so, everybody thought I was his illegitimate daughter."

The humorous misunderstanding quickly gained traction online, sparking conversations and confusion, until Rishi Kapoor himself had to step in and clarify his comments. He later tweeted an apology and explained the context: “Happy Happy Birthday, dear one! You were in your mum's tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby in 1973 lol.”

During the show, Kajol pointed out Alia’s awkward expression as Twinkle recounted the story. Twinkle, noticing it too, added with a laugh, “I’m not your sister-in-law; it was a mistake.” Varun Dhawan chimed in, “She doesn’t know how to react.”

Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle review

An excerpt from a review by Hindustan Times read, "Two episodes down, Two Much does not really feel too much. There is no overload of sorts with the questions and back-and-forth sections in the show, while Kajol and Twinkle are often passive listeners, and in some cases, are merely seen laughing at the jokes rather than taking the conversation ahead. It is a cut-and-action framing, where the conversation is broken down to fit the format; there is no real, organic flow to it. I wonder if the irony lies in my expecting too much from a show that is named Two Much."