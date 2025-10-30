Inside Ananya Panday's cosy birthday bash with Ahaan Panday, BFFs Suhana Khan, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor: ‘Blessed with best’

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday celebrated her 27th birthday on Wednesday, October 30. The actor gave fans a glimpse into her fun birthday bash with her BFFs, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Orry, and her cousin brother Ahaan Panday on social media. She also stepped outside to celebrate her special day with the paparazzi gathered outside her home. Ananya Panday shares glimpse into her fun birthday bash with friends and family.

Ananya Panday's birthday celebration

On Thursday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from her intimate birthday celebration with close friends and family. The first photo showed her posing with her birthday cake in a cosy nightdress. Another captured a sweet moment with her mother, Bhavana Panday, who kissed her on the cheek as they stood in a room beautifully decorated with white and gold balloons.

Her cousin and actor Ahaan Panday also joined the celebrations, and the siblings were seen posing for a cute selfie together.

The actor’s birthday post also featured pictures with her BFFs Suhana, Shanaya, and Orry, showing off her goofy and fun side. Ananya also shared a video of herself cutting two cakes and another picture of her happily celebrating with the paparazzi outside her house. The bash featured a lavish meal for guests, including an assortment of delicious desserts. Sharing the pictures, Ananya captioned her post, “Birthday behaviour 😈 blessed with the best 🙏🏼🎁🧿 thank you for all the love and wishes.”

Karan Johar, too, attended the celebration and shared a picture on Instagram with Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya, wishing the actor on her 27th birthday.

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Chand Mera Dil, a Karan Johar-backed romantic drama co-starring Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is expected to release in 2025, although the final date is yet to be announced.

Apart from this, she also stars opposite Kartik Aaryan in another romantic drama titled Tu Meri Main Tera, which is set to release in cinemas on New Year’s Eve.