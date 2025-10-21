Suhana Khan lights up Diwali with BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda, shares stunning festive pics

Suhana Khan recently shared a warm Diwali celebration, posting beautiful snapshots of the evening on Instagram. In the photos, she appears radiant in a red and yellow kalidar lehenga, caught in selfie mode alongside her close friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda. Suhana Khan celebrated Diwali with BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Suhana shares her Diwali celebration pictures

On Wednesday, Suhana took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures captioned "Diwali Dump." In one of the pictures, Ananya wore a turquoise lehenga, and Navya chose a multi-coloured one. One of the snapshots shows Suhana enjoying matcha tea in the glow of festive lights.

Friends and family react

The post drew plenty of love: Ananya commented “best”, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar wrote “stunning”, actor-philanthropist Shalini Passi added “so pretty”, Navya chimed “yayy”, and other friends and family offered glowing praise for her look and the festive spirit.

Suhana Khan’s journey into acting began modestly. She made her on-screen debut with the Netflix adaptation The Archies (2023), which had high expectations, but was widely regarded as a bit of a misstep.

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina, drew criticism for aspects such as casting and narrative execution. Many observers felt that Suhana’s debut in a high-profile ensemble failed to highlight her individual talent.

Suhana's upcoming project

Suhana Khan is set to star alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan in the much-awaited action-thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will feature Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist, with Deepika Padukone making a special appearance. Other key cast members include Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.

Produced under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks Suhana’s first theatrical release and her on-screen collaboration with her superstar father. The movie is expected to be a slick, high-octane spy action drama and is currently eyeing an October 2026 release.