Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main sets Valentine's Week 2026 release window, gets new producers

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 03:16 pm IST

Tu Yaa Main will be backed jointly by Aanand L Rai’s production house Colour Yellow and Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios. 

The announcement teaser of Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main was released earlier this year and grabbed attention. On Thursday, an update about the film's release date and producers was dropped. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial is sticking to its release date, as it arrives in theatres next year during Valentine's Week. In addition, the film will be jointly produced Aanand L Rai’s production house Colour Yellow and Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited.

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in the first announcement of Tu Yaa Main.

Tu Yaa Main is billed as a ‘high-concept, date-fright’ film. The genre-bending film starts off as a meet-cute that spirals into a survival thriller, set against a backdrop of music, madness, and the unpredictability of nature. It will be produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

What the producers said

Sharing his thoughts, Aanand L Rai of Colour Yellow said, “With every film, we want to stretch the boundaries of what stories can feel like. Tu Yaa Main is a bold and surprising new step in that direction. I’m excited to begin this collaboration with Bhanushali Studios, who share our belief in discovering the unexpected.”

Bhanushali Studios Limited’s Vinod Bhanushali added, “At the heart of everything we do is the desire to tell stories that truly move people. This partnership with Colour Yellow is built on a shared passion for creative risk and meaningful content. With Tu Yaa Main, we’re diving into something exhilarating, emotional, and exceptionally bold.”

About Tu Yaa Main

The teaser release of the film showed Adarsh and Shanaya as social media influencers trying to escape a man-eating crocodile.

Shanaya was recently seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile, Adarsh is set for his South Indian debut with a Telugu psychological thriller. The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Jahnavi, daughter of RRR producer DVV Danayya, and directed by Baba Shashank.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
