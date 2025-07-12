Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 1: No takers for Shanaya Kapoor's debut film that opens at 35 lakh

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 1: The Santosh Singh film didn't perform very well on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor, couldn't even earn ₹50 lakh in India. The film also stars Vikrant Massey alongside Shanaya. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 1: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the film.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan domestic box office collection

As per the report, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opened in theatres at just ₹35 lakh. The film had an overall 9.92% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan also earned lower than Vikrant's last film, The Sabarmati Report (2024). It had opened in theatres at ₹1.25 crore, as per Sacnilk.com.

Shanaya was supposed to make her debut with Bedhadak, but the film was shelved.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Shanaya Kapoor makes a confident debut, even if her character (or the story) doesn't give her much to work with. Vikrant Massey, usually reliable, is decent but not at his best. His role as a visually-challenged man had the potential for nuance, but he doesn’t quite land it. Zain Khan Durrani, as Shanaya’s other love interest Abhinav, is adequate."

"Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan feels like a love letter that never reached its destination. It tries to tug at your heartstrings but ends up playing out of tune. You’re left wishing the film had seen its own potential more clearly — instead, it stumbles blindly in search of a spark that never quite ignites," it also read.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan revolves around emotions, romance, and the connection between its lead characters. The film, which released in theatres on Friday, was produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

The film is written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. The music has been composed by Vishal Mishra. Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan" is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films.