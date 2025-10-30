Shah Rukh Khan's next with Siddharth Anand not named King? Actor says this about film with Suhana Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan held a Q&A session with fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening. The Bollywood star was asked numerous questions about his upcoming film with Siddharth Anand and working with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in it. Interestingly, the actor cast doubt on whether the next film is even titled King, which everyone had believed it to be. Shah Rukh Khan's next film will see him share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan.(PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan about his next film’s title

A fan asked Shah Rukh to DM them the teaser of his upcoming film King, to which Shah Rukh replied, “Abhi Title toh announce kiya nahi officially….tum Teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!! (The title isn’t even announced yet officially…and you already want the teaser.)” The answer left fans asking him to at least announce the title of his film soon, with one of them commenting, “Tou title he announced karo..... birthday gift do sab fans ko (Then announce the title as a birthday present for your fans).”

Shah Rukh was also asked about working with his son, Aryan Khan, in the Netflix web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Suhana in his upcoming film. He replied, “On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets….i just wish and pray their hard work pays off.” When someone else asked him about how he feels working with Suhana, he replied, “Apna apna sa lagta hai…. (Feels like my own).” The star also called the next one his favourite. When asked to pick between Pathaan and Jawan, he replied, “It’s always the next one so now it’s….Kkkkkk.”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

In January of this year, Shah Rukh made an interesting comment about his upcoming film with Siddharth at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He seemed to confirm back then that the film is indeed named King when he said, “I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now, Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off,” adding that the film will be entertaining. Abhishek Bachchan also stars in it. Fans commented during the Q&A that they expect an update on the film to coincide with his 60th birthday on November 2.