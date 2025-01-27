Shah Rukh Khan admits title of his next film, King, is 'a bit of a show-off': We have run out of titles

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after a four-year gap in 2023 and immediately returned to ruling the box office. His three hits in the year made fans hungrier for what he had in store next. But Shah Rukh again chose to take a 'gap year' with no release in 2024. The actor will now be seen in King, which reunites him with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. At a recent event, Shah Rukh, often called King Khan, talked about the film's cheeky title. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he 'looks like 30' even though he will be 60; talks about King) Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, will see him share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan, as per reports. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan on King

Shah Rukh attended an event at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday. While on stage, the actor performed to some of his most famous songs and also engaged the audience with some interaction. It was here that he spoke about his upcoming film, King. “I'm not just shooting it here; I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you, but I can assure you it will entertain you; you will have fun.”

Regarding the film's title, Shah Rukh said, "I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now, Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off."

About King

King was originally supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who wrote the story. However, it was announced late last year that Siddharth Anand, who helmed SRK's comeback film Pathaan, was taking over as director. The actor has been filming his portions since last year. The film reportedly also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan alongside Abhishek Bachchan. There is no official announcement about the cast or a release date so far.