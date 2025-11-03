Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri preponed: Here's when it will release in theatres

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, has got a new release date! On Monday, the makers released a new poster of the romantic comedy along with the announcement that the film is no longer releasing next year on Valentine's Day, but at the end of this year, during Christmas. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will now hit screens on December 25. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s action thriller Alpha gets a new release date, YRF confirms delay due to this reason) Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will release this year.

“I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER,” wrote Kartik on his Instagram account, sharing the new announcement. In the poster, Ananya was seen holding onto Kartik's shoulders and smiling.

About Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. This film marks Kartik and Karan Johar’s first collaboration. Vidwans previously directed Kartik in the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani.

The release date preponement took place after Alia Bhatt's Alpha was pushed back from the Christmas Day release. Yash Raj Films has officially moved the film's theatrical release to April 17, 2026. As per Bollywood Hungama, the studio decided to extend the timeline to ensure the film’s VFX reaches the visual quality they are aiming for.