Alia Bhatt's Alpha now has a new release date. Yash Raj Films has officially moved the film's theatrical release to April 17, 2026. As per Bollywood Hungama, the studio decided to extend the timeline to ensure the film’s VFX reaches the visual quality they are aiming for. The film, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is part of the YRF Spy Universe - the same franchise that includes Pathaan and War. Alia Bhatt’s action thriller Alpha gets a new release date - YRF confirms delay due to this reason

A spokesperson from YRF told Bollywood Hungama, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”

The film pairs Alia and Sharvari as action leads, taking on Bobby Deol in a dynamic showdown, with Anil Kapoor in a crucial role.

A big move for Alia Bhatt

For Alia, Alpha marks her first collaboration with Yash Raj Films and her entry into the studio’s spy franchise. According to Bollywood Hungama, it is also being touted as India’s first full-scale female-led action film. The project promises heavy stunts, large-scale visuals, and the kind of slick action treatment usually reserved for big-budget male-led thrillers.

A trade source told the outlet that the delay had been under discussion for a while. The insider said that the discussion on the matter had been going on for a while, adding that while teams were rushing to finish Alpha, but the timelines seemed unrealistic. Calling the decision to shift the project's release date as “logical,” the source said, "Alpha is a very important film, and the team wants to work on it to put out the best film. It’s a fair call and the current cluttered release window from Avatar to Jan end has no bearing on this decision,” the source said.

YRF aims for quality, not quick delivery

The studio is known for its technical polish and large-scale storytelling, and Alpha seems to be no exception. With Alia and Sharvari leading the action, the film has generated high expectations both for its performances and its visual ambition.

The delay, as the makers say, is about getting everything “just right” - a move that fans seem willing to wait for if it means watching Alia Bhatt in her first full-blown action avatar.