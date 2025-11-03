Shah Rukh Khan reveals one Bollywood career advice he gave Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan: ‘Tum wohi karo jo…’

On November 2 yesterday, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 years old. He could not keep up the tradition of waving at fans from his home Mannat, due to safety reasons. But the Baadshah of Bollywood did celebrate his birthday with fans through a grand fan meet-and-greet in Mumbai. During this special event, birthday boy SRK opened up about his upcoming film King , his National Award victory and his children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, both of whom are now a part of the Hindi film industry. Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies (2023), whereas Aryan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Well, during the fan meet, SRK was asked if he ever gave his children any career advice.

Revealing if he ever gave any advice to actor daughter Suhana Khan and director son Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “I don’t tell them much because I think there is not much need to tell anything to creative people. I have been working in films for 35 years, so I know I come with a big baggage. ‘Arre yaar, papa ki to sunni padegi kyunki woh Shah Rukh Khan hain’. I don’t want them to have that baggage.” He went on to add, “With Suhana in acting and Aryan in writing and direction, they do it themselves. And when they need, they ask me how something is looking. And I tell them a point of view. Sometimes it’s good and sometimes bad. But I tell them, ‘Tum wohi karo jo tumhe karna hai’.”

SRK also revealed that Aryan was hesitant before his directorial debut. Shah Rukh shared, “He was not sure if he could direct or not, and whether they should hire some other director. But I feel that those who write and then direct themselves become better directors in a sense. So, I told him to follow his heart and direct it. Dekhenge kya hoga, kitna bura kar lega.” Words to live by!

Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar when Siddharth Anand’s King arrives in theatres next year. The film also stars Suhana, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.