Ananya Panday, Triptii Dimri or Sharvari: Who will take Tabu’s legacy forward in Chandni Bar 2? Netizens have chosen

Back in 2001, Bollywood beauty Tabu delivered one of her most versatile performances yet as Mumtaz in Chandni Bar . Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the crime drama film not only won several awards but also became an integral milestone in the history of Indian cinema, apart from emerging as a box office hit. At the 49th National Film Awards, Chandni Bar won four awards including Best Actress for Tabu. So when a sequel to the iconic film was announced, fans were obviously intrigued. But who would dare to take the legacy forward? According to recent reports, 3 leading ladies are currently in the running — Ananya Panday, Triptii Dimri and Sharvari.

A report shared by Filmfare read: “The industry is abuzz with debates over which actress is the perfect fit. Will the role, demanding immense emotional depth, go to Sharvari, known for her ability to fully inhabit complex, character-driven roles? Or could the makers opt for Ananya Panday, who might bring a fresh, contemporary sensibility and a unique perspective to the tragic tale of a modern-day bar dancer? Alternatively, Triptii Dimri, whose recent rise in popularity and acclaimed performances have established her as a powerful new face, is also a strong contender.” Well, netizens have already made their choice.

Choosing Ananya Panday, a netizen claimed, “Ananya would be perfect because she has that naïveté which will go for this role. We all fell for Tabu because of the same reasons,” whereas a fan of Sharvari’s opined, “Hoping it will go for Sharvari. Wants to see more of her. She's gorgeous can dance and a decent actress. Def the best out of the 3.” However, a majority of netizens picked Triptii Dimri. One such social media user wrote, “Only Tripti could play this role from the above list,” whereas another comment read, “Yeah she played a role with similar vibe on Bulbul. She can totally do it. Ananya would be the least believable lol I mean c'mon dawg.” Agreeing, a netizen stated, “Tragedy role hoga, don’t think much, Tripti is master in this genre. I have never seen sharvari’s work and Ananya ko rehne do plsss.🙏🏻,” whereas a netizen wrote, “TRIPTII Dimri can act so she will be the best choice.”

However, some believe that Tabu should return for the sequel. One such fan stated, “tabu herself .woh baat nahin hai zoomers mein. it was her who aced the original film,” while another comment read, “Why not Tabu again?? I want to see Tabu pleaseeee.”

What are your thoughts?