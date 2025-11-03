David Harbour net worth: A look at Stranger Things star's earnings amid Millie Bobby Brown's allegations

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has filed an official complaint about co-star David Harbour, accusing him of bullying and harassment. Brown filed the complaint over Harbour’s alleged behavior on set, with a source claiming that the investigation into the matter lasted for several months, according to the Daily Mail. David Harbour net worth: A look at Stranger Things star's earnings(dkharbour/Instagram)

"Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months," the source said.

What is David Harbour’s net worth?

Harbour, best known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, has a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The role earned him appreciation, international fame, an Emmy nomination, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Read More | West End Girl: Lily Allen speaks out about ex-husband David Harbour's affair on new album

The Daily Mail reported that Brown filed a “harassment and bullying claim" before filming for the final season began, and that the complaint included “pages and pages of accusations.” This reportedly triggered an internal investigation by the production. Per the report, Brown’s personal representative was present on set during filming to ensure the actress’ comfort and safety.

Harbour is believed to have faced internal questioning following the allegation. Netflix has not issued a statement on the matter yet.

David Harbour’s past remarks

Harbour’s past remarks about Brown have surfaced on social media amid the controversy. In a 2021 interview on That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast, he spoke fondly about his bond with the young actress.

Read More | David Harbour controversy: What are the accusations from Millie Bobby Brown, Lily Allen ahead of Stranger Things release

“Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young," Harbour said at the time. “I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry."

“I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I’ve just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her,” he added.