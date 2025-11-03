David Harbour controversy: What are the accusations from Millie Bobby Brown, Lily Allen ahead of Stranger Things release

Stranger Things star David Harbour is battling accusations from both co-star Millie Bobby Brown and ex-wife Lily Allen, ahead of Season 5 part one's release on November 26. One of the standout aspects of the Netflix series has been the on-screen father-daughter relationship between Brown's Eleven and Harbour's Jim Hopper. David Harbour plays Jim Hopper on Stranger Things.(X/@cosmic_marvel)

However, things are not quite alright between the two off-camera, reports have suggested. As per both Radar Online and Daily Mail, Brown filed ‘pages and pages’ of accusations against the 50-year-old and had a personal representative with her on set when filming for the final season of the show.

What are the accusations against David Harbour?

Brown, 21, has accused her co-star of bullying and harassment, as per the reports. A source told Daily Mail, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Harbour reportedly faced an internal enquiry, following Brown's complaints. The outcome of said investigation remains unknown but the allegations didn't include claims of sexual impropriety, as per Mail.

Meanwhile, ex-wife Lily Allen has accused Harbour of cheating. The 40-year-old filed for divorce in September, after four years of marriage to Harbour. On her new album – West End Girl – she implied that Harbour cheated on her in their ‘open’ marriage. The woman Harbour allegedly had an affair with revealed to be one Natalie Tippett – a costume designer who worked with him for the 2021 Netflix movie We Have a Ghost. Tippett is reportedly a single mother with a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Despite Allen's personal problems with Harbour, she was reportedly very supportive of him during the row with Brown on the Stranger Things set. “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” Mail reported a source say. The second part of Stranger Things Season 5 will drop on December 25.