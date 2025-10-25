Shah Rukh Khan approached for cameo as Pathaan in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha to 'revive' YRF Spy Universe: Report

Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are all set to star in Yash Raj Films’ next Spy Universe movie Alpha. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, producer Aditya Chopra has "picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha." Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a "special part" which will lead to Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh is considering the request, according to the report, as he has already given most of his dates to his next film, King. Shah Rukh Khan starred in Pathaan, YRF Spy Universe's highest-grossing film.

Will Shah Rukh Khan be a part of Alpha?

Citing its source, Bollywood Hungama reported, "At the moment, Pathaan is the most talked about character of the Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha. He has designed a special part for him, which leads to Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan has asked for some time to think over the same, as he has allotted bulk dates to King at the moment."

Aditya has requested that Shah Rukh allocate three to four days of shooting time in the early part of November for Alpha. "Shah Rukh Khan had blocked the entire November for the shoot of King, but at the request of Adi, he is trying to reschedule the commitment to make his cameo in Alpha a reality. He will confirm his presence in a week to 10 days. If not a proper cameo, he might just shoot for an end-credit sequence of Alpha," added the source.

As per the report, Aditya is also trying to bring actor Salman Khan, as Tiger, for a cameo in the film. He "will approach Salman only when the cameo's impact is as good as the one for Tiger in Pathaan had."

About the YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe began with the Tiger films retroactively, but in reality, came together with SRK's Pathaan in 2023. The franchise only saw hits in the initial years with the two Tiger films, War, and Pathaan. However, since then, Tiger 3 has underperformed and War 2 was a box office flop earlier this year, raising fears about the ambitious franchise's future.

Alpha, the next chapter of the universe, will release in theatres on December 25, 2025. Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie is directed by Shiv Rawail. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

About Shah Rukh's next film

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh's upcoming film, King, has already begun shooting. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.