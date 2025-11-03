Bubble hems are back: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Ananya Panday, this trend is taking over fashion

Fashion, quite literally, is having a bubble moment. Gathered hemlines with bulbous proportions have been an iconic silhouette across eras. From Cyndi Lauper’s punk-princess bubble skirt in 1986 to Princess Diana’s striped off-shoulder bubble gown at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987, the silhouette’s popularity has waxed and waned through the decades, going from camp to couture, and back again. Celebs and designers alike are obsessed with this voluminous bubble hem fashion trend

But in 2025, the bubble is having its biggest pop yet. “Fashion is cyclical, and the bubble hem’s return after the ’50s and then ’80s simply reflects our collective need for joy and playfulness after years of minimalism,” notes designer Payal Jain. “The bubble hem speaks to the broader desire in fashion, one that thirsts for drama, nostalgia, and femininity.”

On the runways, be it Paris or London, designers are reimagining the hemline across their collections. Guangzhou-based luxury label Mithridate revived the shape with avant-garde tailoring, while Prada leaned into volume and whimsy, sending models down the runway in candy-colored silk bubble skirts. The renewed fascination with the style has also made its way to celebrity wardrobes alike.