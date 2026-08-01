PMC to expand fire hydrant network in congested areas to improve emergency response

To strengthen the city’s firefighting infrastructure, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) General Body has approved a proposal to restore defunct fire hydrants and install new ones in densely populated localities, slums, old city areas, markets and other high-risk zones.

The decision, taken on Wednesday, comes as Pune’s rapid expansion has made firefighting more challenging, with fire engines often struggling to access narrow lanes and secure an immediate water supply during emergencies. Officials said the project is expected to improve response time and enhance firefighting operations in congested areas.

Under the proposal, the civic administration will conduct a citywide survey to assess the condition of existing fire hydrants. Non-functional hydrants will be repaired, while new ones will be installed in vulnerable locations, including slums, crowded residential areas, commercial markets and industrial zones.

The plan also includes GIS-based digital mapping of all hydrants to enable faster identification during emergencies. PMC will undertake periodic inspections, preventive maintenance and safety audits of the network, while strengthening coordination between the Water Supply Department and the Fire Brigade to ensure adequate water supply during emergencies.

Officials said the civic body will also organise public awareness campaigns and training programmes on fire safety and emergency preparedness.

The proposal was moved after concerns were raised in the General Body that firefighters often lose valuable time arranging water during emergencies in older parts of the city, where narrow roads, ageing infrastructure and dense habitation hamper rescue operations.

Suhas Tingre, corporator and Standing Committee member who moved the proposal, said, “Citizens’ safety must remain the city’s highest priority. Instead of scrambling for water after a fire breaks out, the city should have a robust firefighting infrastructure in place beforehand. The administration should now implement the proposal without delay so that Pune is better prepared to handle fire emergencies.”