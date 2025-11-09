A young politician from Wisconsin has taken social media by storm after many pointed out his “uncanny” similarity with MrBeast. Brady Penfield, 22, shared a photo of himself on X while introducing him in the caption. Netizens quickly pointed out that he looked very similar to MrBeast. MrBeast, is that you? Young Wisconsin politician's ‘uncanny’ similarity to YouTuber stuns Netizens(@Brady_Penfield/X, MrBeast/Facebook)

Who is Brady Penfield?

In 2024, Penfield announced his candidacy for Wisconsin State Assembly in the 28th district at the Wisconsin College Republicans State Convention in mid-April. He ran against Rob Kreibich, the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. However, he lost in the primary election by “just .8% or 45 votes,” according to his recent X post.

Calling himself a “lifelong Wisconsinite,” Penfield wrote, “I come from a family of Dane County Democrats. However, I became a conservative during my junior year of high school in 2020 in the peak of the COVID lockdowns”.

Penfield added that he recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin River Falls, where he “founded and led” the UWRF College Republicans Chapter for two years.

“Last month, I launched a Young Republican Chapter for St. Croix and Pierce Counties where I live,” revealed Penfield. “Now, I’ve been working with @TPAction_ for 10 months as the Badger Field Rep. I’ve been building permanent GOTV infrastructure across 39 counties in Western and Northern Wisconsin. I get things done, I don’t sit around and complain on social media, so it’s time for you all to do the same if you want to save this nation!”

‘Mr. Beast got a double?’

In the comment section of Penfield’s post, one user wrote, “He’s like a ginger Mr beast,” to which Penfield replied, “Many have said this!” “I thought this was MrBeast for a second,” another user commented, to which Penfield replied, “Many have said this in person too.”

X user @bx_on_x shared Penfield’s post, writing, “Ain’t no way bro”. “No offense bro, it’s uncanny is all lol,” one user commented on the post, while another wrote, “Mrbeast got a twin”. “How does this guy look even more like MrBeast than MrBeast himself,” wrote a user. Another said, “Wait! Mr. Beast got a double? Thats insane”.