COVID horror: Over 300 people in US still dying from coronavirus every week, Here's why

The United States continues to see COVID-19 horror, with hundreds of deaths occurring every week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID killed an average of 350 people every week last month. COVID horror in US: The United States is in a far better condition than it was a few years ago, but COVID still poses an imminent danger to high-risk groups, public health experts told ABC News.(AFP)

According to CDC data, while the death toll is significant, it is declining and is less than the peak of 25,974 deaths that took place in the week ending January 9, 2021, as well as weekly deaths that occurred in prior spring months.

The United States is in a far better condition than it was a few years ago, but COVID still poses an imminent danger to high-risk groups, public health experts told ABC News.

COVID in US: Experts reveal why US is still seeing deaths

Speaking to ABC News, Dr. Tony Moody, a professor at Duke University Medical Center's infectious diseases division's pediatric department, said: “The fact that we're still seeing deaths just means it's still circulating, and people are still catching it.”

Experts indicated that poor vaccination rates, declining immunity, and a lack of treatment availability are some of the reasons why individuals may still be dying from the illness.

COVID in US: Low vaccination rates and declining immunity

As of ending week of April 26, just 23 percent of adults aged 18 and older received the enhanced COVID-19 vaccine during the 2024–25 season, as per CDC data.

According to the data, just 13% of kids received the upgraded COVID vaccine within the same time period.

Weekly COVID deaths are likely a result of insufficient vaccination uptake, according to Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine specialist and president and co-director of the Atria Research Institute, reported ABC News.

Some recipients of the vaccine, however, might not be exhibiting a healthy immunological response.

Poland noted that the chance of contracting COVID-19 increases when immunity to the vaccine diminishes over time.

For this reason, it is currently advised that people 65 and older have two doses of the upgraded COVID vaccination in the gap of six months.

The COVID-19 death rate in the US is now highest among people 75 and older, with 4.66 fatalities per 100,000, according to CDC data.