Wisconsin entrepreneur reveals why she fired an employee for wearing a hoodie: ‘I would do the same thing again’

An American entrepreneur shared how she had to fire an employee who consistently refused to follow a simple dress code rule: no hoodies, even on Zoom. Her post has sparked an interesting discussion among people. The Wisconsin entrepreneur’s post has prompted mixed reactions among social media users. (Instagram/@stacytuschl)

“This happened nearly a decade ago… it taught me A LOT! And I would do the same thing again and again,” Wisconsin-based entrepreneur Stacy Tuschl wrote.

“I fired someone for wearing a hoodie,” reads a text on the video Tuschl shared. She went on to explain that during onboarding, the employee was informed about what she could wear and what she could not, even during Zoom calls. However, the employee still turned up in a hoodie.

So, her manager decided to remind her of the rules, but the next day, she did it again, and the behaviour continued. Tuschl also shared another instance where the employee casually decided not to work after having electricity issues at home.

What did social media say?

The video prompted mixed reactions on social media. An individual posted, “Why are you so happy and proud to share that you fire people so quickly?” Another added, “How did she show up in the interview? What red flags or questions did you overlook or not ask? What lessons learned to ask next time?” Tuschl responded, “It was a long time ago, 8-9 years ago. She showed up professionally to the interviews, but it changed that first day. I could have gotten references from past employers.”

A third commented, “I 100% agree with you, though. Why hold a job for someone who isn't making an effort or caring? There are plenty who would want it.” A fourth wrote, “They are always shocked. Got one who joined her first call (onboarding) wearing her pyjamas and hair bonnet. I was shocked. That same hour, she told me she didn't need to use her laptop; her phone was enough. The employment lasted for less than 5hours, she was a red banner employee.”

Who is Stacy Tuschl?

According to her LinkedIn bio, Stacy Tuschl completed her BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2006. She then founded “The Academy of Performing Arts - Oak Creek & Franklin,” and has been running the establishment for over 20 years. Over the years, she started other businesses.