Bengaluru entrepreneur reveals how a cold email led to a long term bond with Nithin Kamath

A Bengaluru based entrepreneur Dilip Kumar has revealed how one well written cold email opened the door to a professional relationship with Zerodha co founder Nithin Kamath. Kumar took to X where he shared a screenshot of an email thread dating back to 2018 that showed friendly interactions not only with Kamath but also with his wife Seema Patil. Bengaluru entrepreneur posted a 2018 email exchange with Nithin Kamath, showing how one message transformed his journey.

The post, which has now crossed over one 150k views, emphasises the power of reaching out first.

He captioned the post, writing: “The cold email that got my first investor and my current boss. Every relationship starts with someone taking the risk to reach out first. You’re one good cold email away from changing your trajectory. If you write it like you mean it.”

Online reactions praise courage and persistence

Kumar’s post has prompted a flurry of responses from users who shared their own experiences or reflected on the theme of bold communication. One user reminisced: “I reached out to you in 2023 with an edited podcast clip featuring you. I followed up a couple of times but never heard back. I even tried reaching out on Whatsapp. That was dumb. But thanks. I still kept going and improved.” Kumar responded simply by saying that he is not regular on Whatsapp.

Another user commented that “Reaching out requires a lot of courage. And courage eats skills for breakfast in reality,” acknowledging the emotional leap often required before even crafting the message. A third reply observed that “It’s inspiring how a simple cold email can open doors to valuable relationships. Taking that first step really pays off in the end,” echoing Kumar’s own sentiment.

The encouragement continued as someone added: “You are one email from changing your life,” while another reflected on the fear associated with outreach, saying “It’s actually not a risk to reach out. Risk is illusionary in the mind of feeling embarrassed of the other side not responding.” A final response celebrated Kamath personally, noting: “Nithin is a gem when it comes to making you feel special. Had a few interaction over email with him. It was always special.”