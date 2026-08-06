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    Kia Carnival, Seltos, Carens Clavis, Syros, Sonet get benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in August 2026

    Kia is offering August 2026 benefits of up to 1.5 lakh across Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis, and Carnival, varying by model, region and availability.

    Updated on: Aug 6, 2026, 10:53:49 IST
    By Saptak Bardhan
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    South Korean automaker Kia is offering attractive benefits of up to 1.5 lakh in August 2026 on SUVs and MPVs from its product portfolio. Additionally, the benefits are available on its electric vehicle and internal combustion engine-powered offerings. The offers might differ based on vehicle availability and region. Customers are advised to visit their nearest dealership for more details

    Kia Carnival, Seltos, Sonet get benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in August 2026
    Kia Carnival, Seltos, Sonet get benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in August 2026
    Kia Carens Clavis
    EMI starting at just₹14,700/month

    Kia Sonet Benefits August 2026

    The entry-level sub-4m compact SUV from Kia, the Sonet, is being offered with benefits of up to 50,000. The company is offering the Sonet with an exchange bonus of 20,000 along with a 15,000 scrappage bonus. Additionally, Kia is offering corporate benefits of up to 15,000, while the HX 1.2 O variant is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000.

    Check similar cars

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    Kia Carens Clavis

    Kia Carens Clavis

    ₹ 11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹14,700/month

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    ₹ 17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹23,600/month

    Kia Syros EV

    Kia Syros EV

    ₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹17,700/month

    Kia Syros

    Kia Syros

    ₹ 8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹11,000/month

    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 63.91 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹83,600/month

    Kia Syros Benefits August 2026

    The Kia Syros is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of 20,000. Additionally, the company is offering a scrappage bonus of 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to 15,000. In addition, the Kia Syros is being offered with an extended warranty along with dealer benefits.

    Kia Seltos Benefits August 2026

    The Kia Seltos is being offered with a loyalty bonus of 20,000 along with a corporate benefit of 20,000. Moreover, the compact SUV is being offered with dealer-end benefits, which can include free accessories and extended warranty, among others.

    Kia Carens Clavis Benefits August 2026

    The offers on the Kia Carens Clavis in August are exclusively on the turbocharged petrol variant. The company is offering a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 20,000 and a corporate discount of 15,000. In addition, the MPV is being offered with a loyalty bonus of 20,000 and a scrappage bonus of 20,000.

    ( Also read: Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: 4 things that change and 4 that don’t )

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Benefits August 2026

    The Kia Carens Clavis EV is being offered with a 20,000 cash discount, a 20,000 exchange bonus and a 15,000 corporate discount. In addition, the electric MPV is being offered with a loyalty bonus of 20,000 and a scrappage bonus of 20,000.

    Kia Carnival Benefits August 2026

    The premium MPV from the stables of Kia, the Carnival, is being offered with the highest discount of 1.5 lakh, which includes a 1 lakh exchange bonus and a 50,000 corporate discount along with scrappage benefits.

    Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
    Home/Car Bike/Kia Carnival, Seltos, Carens Clavis, Syros, Sonet Get Benefits Of Up To ₹1.5 Lakh In August 2026
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