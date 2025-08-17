Nithin Kamath outperforms fellow entrepreneurs in push-up challenge to claim victory. Video

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has once again captured public attention, but this time it wasn’t for a financial innovation. A light-hearted yet competitive push-up challenge, shared on Instagram by entrepreneur Dilip Kumar in collaboration with Kamath, has gone viral, showcasing the fitness streak among India’s leading business minds. Nithin Kamath impressed internet as he emerged victorious in a push-up contest.(Instagram/kmr_dilip)

Kumar shared the video with the caption: “There is only one way to challenge Nithin Kamath. Some folks tried it. This is what happened.”

The clip shared on Instagram puts Kamath and several well-known entrepreneurs in a playful yet intense contest of strength and endurance.

Round by round breakdown

The competition began with a 30 push-up challenge, with all participants holding strong. As the challenge progressed into the 40 push-up round, competitors started dropping out. Among those who exited were Swetha Subbiah, co-founder of Sisters in Sweat, Dilip Kumar himself, Adnan Adeeb of Spectacom, and Seema Patil, director at Zerodha and Kamath’s wife.

The final 50 push-up round narrowed the field to just two contenders: Nithin Kamath and Shiva Subramanian, founder of Biopeak. Subramanian fought hard but eventually fell short, leaving Kamath as the overall winner of the challenge.

A glimpse into his personal life

This isn’t the first time Kamath has shown a more relaxed and personal side on social media. Earlier, he was seen in a video shared by his mother, Revathi Kamath, enjoying a heartwarming family jam session.

The clip, posted on Facebook, captured Nithin playing the guitar and singing the popular Euphoria song “Aage jaane Ram kya hoga.” He was joined by his wife, Seema Patil, and their young son, turning the moment into a cosy family performance. Revathi Kamath filmed the cheerful family get-together during a house party, proudly sharing it with her followers.