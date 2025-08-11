‘Aage jaane Ram kya hoga’: Nithin Kamath sings with wife, son by his side. Proud mom records video at house party

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath was recently seen enjoying a heartwarming musical moment with his family, as captured in a video shared by his mother, Revathi Kamath. The clip, posted on her Facebook account, shows Nithin playing the guitar and singing Euphoria’s song ‘Aage jaane Ram kya hoga.’ Joining him in the performance were his wife, Seema Patil, and their son, making it a cosy family jam session. The proud mother filmed the scene during a house party, capturing her son’s musical side away from the corporate world. Nithin Kamath was seen playing guitar and singing Euphoria’s song with his wife and son in a house party.(Facebook/Revathi Kamath )

(Also read: Billionaire Nithin Kamath sits like ordinary audience member in Bengaluru temple for son’s mrudanga performance)

Take a look here at the clip:

Grandmother-grandson performance at Bengaluru temple

Earlier, another video featuring the Kamath family had gained attention online, this time showcasing the musical bond between Nithin’s mother and his son. At the Shyamalakrishna Sangeetha Sabha, held at the Dattatreya Temple in Tyagarajanagar, Bengaluru, Revathi Kamath and her grandson Kiaan performed together in front of an appreciative audience.

Revathi played the veena while Kiaan accompanied her on the mrudanga. The event was particularly meaningful for her, as it was dedicated to her parents, Shyamala and Krishnamurthy.

A month of preparation for a perfect recital

Sharing the video on Instagram, Revathi revealed that the performance had been in the making for over a month.

“My one month’s hard work yesterday ended with great success! I wanted my grandson Kiaan to perform mrudanga on my Shyamalakrishna Sangeetha Sabha platform yesterday evening at Dattatreya Temple, Tyagarajanagar, Bangalore!” she wrote.

She added, “The concert started with my veena and my grandson’s mrudanga and later continued with young well-known artists’ performance and ended with great Vidwan Vinay Sharva’s concert! Please watch Nithin Kamath enjoying his son’s playing.”

Watch the clip here:

Proud father moment

The video shows Kiaan keeping perfect rhythm on the mrudanga, effortlessly complementing his grandmother’s veena recital. The camera briefly pans to Nithin, seated in the audience, visibly proud and smiling as he watches the duo perform. His head moves in sync with the beat, a clear sign of how much he was enjoying the moment.