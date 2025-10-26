From dogs to lions: MrBeast rescues over 1,000 animals across continents in his latest challenge | Watch video

In MrBeast's latest YouTube video, which was shared on October 25, the 26-year-old creator travels across continents to rescue more than a thousand animals, including lions, rhinos, giraffes, dogs, and even turtles. He dubbed it as one of his most ambitious missions yet. MrBeast's real name is Jimmy Donaldson.(AFP)

MrBeast takes on his biggest challenge yet

The 17-minute video, titled “I Saved 1,000 Animals From Dying,” begins inside a wildlife clinic in Africa, where MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, helped a team of veterinarians perform a root canal on a lion suffering from a severe infection. “If we don’t fix this, he could literally die,” he said before the team got to work.

MrBeast and his crew also rescued animals trapped in some damaged zoos in Ukraine. He flew them safely back to a sanctuary in South Africa.

From there, the crew headed into the wild. With tranquilizers and ropes, they relocated several rhinos in an overcrowded reserve, ensuring the animals don’t turn on each other in a fight for space. They placed a microchip and an anti-poaching collar before relocating the rhinos. “But we’re helping them live,” he stated.

A few minutes later, they were in a helicopter over the Savannah. The team vaccinated giraffes against disease using dart rifles. “Sir, I promise it's good for you," he joked, while running after them in a bid to get them vaccinated.

Smaller missions and sanctuary support

The video then shifted to smaller rescues. In the US, MrBeast’s team helped over a hundred shelter dogs find new homes, bought miniature horses out of slaughter auctions, and worked with local sanctuaries to rehabilitate injured birds, deer, and sea turtles.

He also stoppe at streamer Maya Higa’s Alveus Sanctuary in Texas to help rebuild after flooding, funding new enclosures and donating $50,000 to ongoing animal care.

The final scenes showed sea lions going back into the ocean and elephants grazing freely. MrBeast signed off with a message to viewers: “We saved 1,000 animals, but our work isn’t done yet.”

Social media reacts to MrBeast’s new video

Soon after the video premiered, fans flooded social media with praise for the YouTuber’s efforts.

One X user wrote, “And that’s why the internet still needs you, MrBeast.”

Another commented, “You never cease to amaze me and in a good way.”

A user wrote, “his is how you use influence, money, celebrity, and a solid following to REALLY help the world. Thank you for all that you do!” in the comment section of the YouTube video. While another user wrote, "We made The Right Person Famous.

FAQs

What is MrBeast’s latest video about?

It follows MrBeast rescuing over 1,000 animals, including lions, rhinos, giraffes, and dogs, across multiple continents.

Where did the rescues take place?

Filming spanned several locations, including Africa, the US, and Ukraine, where he helped move trapped zoo animals to safety.

What organizations did MrBeast work with?

He collaborated with veterinarians, animal sanctuaries, and creators like Maya Higa from Alveus Sanctuary in Texas.