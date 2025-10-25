Who is Aliko Dangote? Business tycoon becomes first African with $30 billion net worth

Aliko Dangote has once again made history, this time by becoming the first African-born billionaire to reach a $30 billion net worth. Aliko Dangote is the president of the Dangote Group.(REUTERS)

Who is Aliko Dangote?

The Nigerian industrialist, often described as the face of modern African capitalism, now stands at $30.3 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. The new valuation makes him not just the richest man in Africa, but the richest Black man in the world.

Inside Aliko Dangot’s billion-dollar fortune

Dangote’s fortune, which grew by over $2 billion this year alone, continues to rise on the strength of his cement and oil empire.

Cement still remains the cornerstone of Dangote’s wealth, as per Business Insider Africa. His group recently launched a $160 million cement plant in Côte d’Ivoire, about 30 kilometers north of Abidjan.

Spread across 50 hectares, the new site is designed to produce around three million tonnes of cement each year. That brings Dangote Cement’s total production capacity to roughly 55 million tonnes annually, a figure unmatched by any other African producer.

The other major driver behind Dangote’s new valuation is his oil refinery, AfroTech. His most recent push came from Dangote Cement’s growing footprint across the continent and a steady surge in revenue from his massive oil refinery in Lagos, according to afrotech.com.

Commissioned in 2023, the Dangote Refinery has expanded operations much faster than analysts expected. It started at about 370,000 barrels of diesel and jet fuel a day.

Now it is at 650,000 barrels, a number that has helped Nigeria reduce fuel imports and boosted investor confidence in the country’s energy sector.

Also Read: King Charles III's net worth skyrockets to £640 million in 2025, is he richer than late Queen Elizabeth?

Dangote’s steady rise

Dangote’s climb to $30 billion was not always smooth. In early 2024, South African billionaire Johann Rupert briefly overtook him when his fortune dipped to $9.5 billion, according to afrotech.com. But by January end, his wealth had rebounded dramatically, thanks to gains in cement, energy, and manufacturing.

Dangote’s firm has also revealed plans to list up to 10 per cent of the refinery on the Nigerian Exchange in 2026. The billionaire has hinted at expanding capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day, which would make it one of the world’s largest refineries.

Also Read: Four African nations taken off money-laundering 'grey list'

FAQs

Who is Aliko Dangote?

Founder of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian industrialist and Africa’s richest man.

How did Dangote reach a $30 billion net worth?

His fortune surged due to Dangote Cement’s continental expansion and his Lagos-based oil refinery’s output growth.

What industries contribute most to his wealth?

Cement manufacturing and oil refining remain the key sources of Dangote’s multibillion-dollar empire.