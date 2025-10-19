King Charles III's net worth skyrockets to £640 million in 2025, is he richer than late Queen Elizabeth?

King Charles III's personal wealth has increased significantly this year. As per Sunday Times Rich List, the King's fortune reportedly increased from $40 million to an astonishing £640 million within a single year. King Charles currently has £640 million, whereas Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly worth $496 million in 2022, as per the Irish Star.(AFP)

The bulk of Charles' wealth comes from the financial portfolio he acquired from late Queen Elizabeth, according to the latest figures, which put him worth an astounding $362 million more than his mother.

What is King Charles' net worth?

An exemption allowed him to avoid paying inheritance tax on the wealth she left for him.

This would have applied a standard rate of 40% to assets above a specific threshold. The private Duchy of Lancaster estate generates extra income.

The estate includes more than 18,000 hectares of land in Lancashire and Yorkshire, in addition to property in downtown London.

According to the Mirror, it is worth £654 million and earns around £27 million in earnings each year.

A look at other Royals income

Meanwhile, Heart estimates Prince William's net worth to be $134 million.

In his capacity as Duke of Cornwall, the future King receives an annual income from the 52,264-hectare private Duchy of Cornwall estate, which is primarily in the southwest region of England.

According to estimates, Prince Harry has a substantial net worth even after leaving his position as a member of the Royal Family. According to Hello! magazine's estimation, the Duchess of Sussex is worth an astounding $60 million.

It is said that Harry's fortune stems from both his royal heritage and his successful business endeavors in America, which have included lucrative media deals with Spotify and Netflix.

The Mirror revealed earlier this year that the Sovereign Grant will rise by nearly $60 million in 2026–2027. The public pays for the Sovereign Grant system, which is used to maintain royal assets and finance royal spending. The payout remained at £86 million ($115 million) for the 2024–2025 year, according to the Crown Estate's most recent numbers, NBC reported. The funding is expected to increase to about $170 million the next year and then stay the same in 2026 and 2027.