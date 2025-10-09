Prince William and Kate Middleton want this major change for their kids: Report

Prince William, 43, recently opened up about his hopes for the future on an episode of Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy. The British royal has reportedly been “quite vocal” about the changes he and Kate Middleton want to bring when their time to lead arrives, according to a palace source quoted by People. What changes do Prince William and Kate Middleton want for their kids’ future? An insider revealed big details about their wish.(AP)

For William, the goal is not to move away from tradition but to reshape it. He wants a monarchy that is modern, grounded, and emotionally in tune with the public. “Prince William’s been quite vocal about what he wants to do when the time comes,” the source told People, adding that he wants to be more accessible and approachable.

Also read: Disney increases ticket, annual pass prices for theme parks. Here's what to know

Prince William’s candid conversation with Eugene Levy

During his rare appearance on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, William offered a glimpse of his private world, as he discussed family life, the recent health challenges faced by Princess Kate and King Charles, and how those experiences have changed his outlook on things.

“I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do,” he told Levy, referring to Prince George. He wants to create a world and a job “that actually does impact people’s lives for the better,” he added further.

George, 12, is next in line to the throne, followed by Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. William has reportedly made it a priority to ensure his children grow up understanding both the privilege and responsibility of royal life. He wants to do it in a way that feels relatable and not distant.

A different side of Prince William

The episode also showed a more relaxed side of the prince. Between leading Levy through the halls of Windsor Castle and stopping for a casual pint, the conversation portrayed William as a royal who feels “one of us,” as royal biographer Andrew Morton put it.

“He struck me as one of the lads,” Morton told People, stating that he is different from previous generations and seems very much one of us, even though he is next in line to become the King.

Also read: Taylor Swift shows off sparkly wedding bands after engagement to Travis Kelce: ‘I look at it constantly’

What is next for Prince William?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move into Forest Lodge, their long-term home on the Windsor estate, as the royal family evolves.

Between his quiet humor, reflections on fatherhood, and hopes for the next generation, Prince William shared a glimpse of what his reign may one day look like.

FAQs:

1. What changes does Prince William want for the monarchy?

He hopes to make it more approachable, emotionally aware, and connected to everyday people.

2. Where did Prince William share these thoughts?

He discussed his views on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

3. Who will inherit the throne after Prince William?

His eldest son, Prince George, is the next in line to the throne, followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.