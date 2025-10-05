Prince William aims to shield Prince George from ‘practices’ he and Prince Harry endured

Prince William wants to protect his eldest son, Prince George, from the obstacles that he and his brother, Prince Harry, faced in their childhood. In his recent appearance on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales opened up about his and Harry’s past and the “normal home life” he desires for his kids, as per People magazine. Prince William wants to ensure his son Prince George doesn’t face ‘practices’ he and Prince Harry did.(AFP)

The mention comes amid continued reports of a rift between the brothers since Harry's move to California with his family.

Prince William vows to protect Prince George

During his interaction with Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William casually referred to Prince Harry as he spoke about his son, Prince George’s future as a king. The Prince of Wales, who will be the next king after King Charles III, said he first wanted to protect Prince George from certain outdated practices he and Prince Harry grew up in.

"I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better," Prince William said.

"That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in,” he added, as per People magazine. Prince William vowed to ensure that things “don’t regress” in that aspect.

Prince William on not repeating his parents’ mistakes

Prince William also shed light on how his parents’ marriage and divorce influenced his and Harry’s upbringing. The royal emphasized that it was important for his children to have a “relatively normal home life” for the development of their characters. Giving the example of Charles' marriage and divorce from Diana, he explained, “You take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don’t do the same mistakes as your parents.”

The 43-year-old added that he tries to shield his children from “the drama and the stress” as much as possible, as it can affect them when they are older.

