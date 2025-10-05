NYT Connections today: See hints and answers for October 5, 2025

NYT Connections is one of the most popular daily word games from The New York Times. The puzzle today is a treat for music fans, especially those who adore ‘80s pop hits. If Madonna or classic tunes from that era are your jam, you might find today’s challenge easier than usual. NYT Connections today: Puzzle #847 hints and full solution, October 5, 2025 to finish challenge quickly(nytimes.com)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is all about spotting common threads between words. Like Wordle, it resets every midnight with a brand-new challenge, and each puzzle can stump even seasoned players.

The game was created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, who brought a creative twist to the NewYork Times Games lineup. It can be played on a phone or computer and involves grouping 16 words into four sets of related terms. Each set belongs to a hidden category, such as movies, phrases, or song titles, and you need to figure out what connects them, as per Mashable.

If you get a set right, those words disappear from the board. But choose wrong, and it counts as a mistake. You can only make four errors before the game ends. To make things more fun, players can shuffle the board to see new patterns.

Each group also has a color code showing their difficulty level:

• Yellow: Easiest

• Green: Medium

• Blue: Hard

• Purple: Tricky

Just like Wordle, players love sharing their colorful results on social media every day.

Here’s a hint for today’s Connections categories

• Yellow: Needed for greenery to flourish

• Green: To astonish

• Blue: Like a Virgin

• Purple: Automobiles

NYT Connections today: Categories

Here’s what today’s puzzle is all about:

• Yellow: Used to grow a houseplant

• Green: Flabbergast

• Blue: Madonna songs

• Purple: ___ Car

What is the answer to Connections today (#847)?

If you are ready to check your guesses, here are the solutions:

• Used to grow a houseplant: POT, SEED, SOIL, WATER

• Flabbergast: FLOOR, ROCK, SHAKE, SHOCK

• Madonna songs: CHERISH, FROZEN, HOLIDAY, MUSIC

• ___ Car: BUMPER, CLOWN, GETAWAY, SPORTS

Don’t worry if you did not get all the answers; each new day brings a fresh puzzle to challenge your brain. Come back tomorrow for more Connections hints, tips, and solutions.