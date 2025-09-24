NYT Connections today: Hints and answers for Wednesday, September 24

The New York Times’ daily word game Connections has quickly become a staple for puzzle fans. Every night at midnight, a fresh board drops, leaving players scrambling to link words that share a hidden theme. Some days are easy. But others can leave even pro players stumped. Today’s challenge may not be too hard for film lovers, Mashable reported. NYT Connections puzzle today: Hints, categories, and answers revealed.(nytimes.com)

If you are stuck on September 24’s puzzle, do not worry. Here is a full guide to the hints, categories and answers for the challenge. These hints can help you solve the NYT Connections puzzle today in minutes.

Also read: Kristin Cabot's husband Andrew was at the Coldplay concert with his own date

How NYT Connections works

Connections sits alongside Wordle as one of the Times’ biggest gaming hits. Created with input from associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, the game challenges you to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each set shares a common thread- movies, software, places, phrases, and so on.

It sounds simple, but there is a catch: Some words look like they belong in more than one group. Only one answer is correct. Get a grouping right, and the words vanish from the board. Get it wrong and your chances of solving the puzzle decrease. Players are allowed four errors before the game ends.

The NYT Connections puzzle is color-coded by difficulty. Yellow tends to be the most obvious, followed by green, blue, and purple. Like Wordle, you can share your results with friends once you are done.

NYT Connections: Hints

If you want a nudge without giving the game away, here are September 24’s category clues:

Yellow: What one would watch in a cinema

Green: To disperse

Blue: They are creased

Purple: Pleasant

Also read: IRS adds new schedule 1-A for 2025: Deductions for tips, overtime, car loans, and seniors

NYT Connections today: September 24 full answers

Still struggling? Here’s the full breakdown of today’s answers:

Movie: FEATURE, FILM, FLICK, PICTURE

Strew: LITTER, PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE

Wrinkly things: BRAIN, CREPE PAPER, PRUNE, SHAR PEI

Sweet ___: POTATO, SIXTEEN, TALK, TOOTH

Do not stress if you did not clear today’s puzzle. Another one resets tonight, and there will be a new set of categories to keep you going.