Kristin Cabot's husband Andrew was at the Coldplay concert with his own date

The husband of the former HR executive who went viral after being seen cuddling with her boss at a Coldplay concert in July was reportedly at the same show with a date. Kristin Cabot filed for divorce in August.(X/@candybarr2009)

Kristin Cabot, then head of human resources at Astronomer, was caught on an impromptu kiss cam with Andy Byron, the company’s CEO at the time. A video showed the pair canoodling, but they quickly shielded their faces as the camera turned to them. The clip went viral, sparking rumours of an affair online.

Earlier reports suggested Kristin's husband, Andrew, was in Japan during the concert. However, the Times has now revealed that he was actually present at the same event, attending with his own date.

“He was in fact at the same Coldplay concert as Kristin. They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable. Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn’t a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend,” a source told the outlet.

“(Kristin) has felt like she can’t speak out as people in the middle of a divorce can’t say anything public,” they said.

“Kristin wasn’t hiding, she doesn’t know why she ducked. She knew it was inappropriate to behave that way with her boss as the head of HR,” the source continued, adding that the relationship (between Kristin and Byron) was just a “great friendship”.

“It was not that she was caught cheating, it was not some affair. She fully acknowledges (the hug) was inappropriate, but that was the only inappropriate thing she did,” they said.

Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Following the incident, both Kristin and Byron left Astronomer. The company confirmed that Byron resigned and noted he had failed to meet corporate conduct standards.

It was also revealed that Kristin filed for divorce in August. A spokesperson for Andrew Cabot told People magazine that the couple had been “privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.”

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” the spokesperson said. “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” they added.