Kristin Cabot's husband Andrew breaks silence after Coldplay scandal: 'Decision to divorce was...'

Andrew Cabot, the estranged husband of Kristin Cabot, the former Astronomer HR head involved in the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, has broken his silence and cleared the air surrounding his divorce from her. Andrew Cabot is the owner of Privateer Rum.(X/@candybarr2009)

Shortly after Kristin Cabot's divorce from Andrew Cabot became public, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts entrepreneur told People that the couple were “privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert," where Kristin was seen on the jumbotron cuddling up to her company’s then CEO Andy Byron.

"Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening," the spokeswoman for Andrew, who is the CEO of Privateer Rum, told the outlet. "Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” she added.

The spokeswoman concluded, “No further public comment will be made" by Andrew.

Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Kristin filed a divorce petition from Andrew less than a month after she was caught canoodling with her boss at a Coldplay concert in Boston. At the time, the 52-year-old was working as the Astronomer’s chief people officer. She and then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were mistakenly caught on an impromptu kiss cam. In a quick reaction, the two instantly tried to hide themselves to avoid being exposed. But their unusual reaction led Chris Martin to joke that “either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

The entire incident sparked countless memes and mockery. Many online shared personal details about both their families. The controversy also triggered a discussion about privacy in a digital age.

Both Kristin and Byron subsequently left Astronomer. At the time, the company said, “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted”. It also noted that the former CEO had failed to meet the company's standards of conduct.

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot was the Chief People Officer (CPO) at Astronomer, a data software company. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Gettysburg College. She has previously worked with ObserveIT, Neo4j, and Proofpoint.

On her LinkedIn profile, Cabot claimed to be a “passionate People leader” who is known for “building award-winning cultures from the ground”. She also stated that her goal is to “build trust with employees of all levels”.